Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

11-12-15-32-38

(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

3-3-5, Fireball: 8

(three, three, five; Fireball: eight)

9-2-5, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, five; Fireball: three)

0-9-5-1, Fireball:

(zero, nine, five, one; Fireball: zero)

7-8-0-5, Fireball: 4

(seven, eight, zero, five; Fireball: four)

01-23-28-33-43

(one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

July 17, 2021 3:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 17, 2021 3:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 17, 2021 3:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 17, 2021 3:39 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 17, 2021 3:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

July 17, 2021 3:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service