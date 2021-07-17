Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-12-15-32-38
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
3-3-5, Fireball: 8
(three, three, five; Fireball: eight)
9-2-5, Fireball: 3
(nine, two, five; Fireball: three)
0-9-5-1, Fireball:
(zero, nine, five, one; Fireball: zero)
7-8-0-5, Fireball: 4
(seven, eight, zero, five; Fireball: four)
01-23-28-33-43
(one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
