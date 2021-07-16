Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
0-9-5-1, Fireball:
(zero, nine, five, one; Fireball: zero)
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
0-9-5-1, Fireball:
(zero, nine, five, one; Fireball: zero)
IL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments