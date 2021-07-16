Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

0-9-5-1, Fireball:

(zero, nine, five, one; Fireball: zero)

