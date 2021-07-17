Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Three-Evening" game were:

9-2-5, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, five; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 17, 2021 2:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 17, 2021 2:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

July 17, 2021 2:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

July 17, 2021 2:21 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

July 17, 2021 2:21 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

July 17, 2021 2:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service