Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

2-8-5-9, Fireball: 6

(two, eight, five, nine; Fireball: six)

