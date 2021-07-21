Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

8-0-3-8, Fireball: 2

(eight, zero, three, eight; Fireball: two)

