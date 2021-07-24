Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

2-2-8-7, Fireball: 3

(two, two, eight, seven; Fireball: three)

