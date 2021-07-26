Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

5-3-0-2, Fireball: 6

(five, three, zero, two; Fireball: six)

