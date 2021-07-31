Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

11-35-39-46-47-49, Extra Shot: 3

(eleven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine; Extra Shot: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

05-08-20-29-32

(five, eight, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

1-0-6, Fireball: 9

(one, zero, six; Fireball: nine)

0-4-7, Fireball: 8

(zero, four, seven; Fireball: eight)

2-9-0-4, Fireball: 4

(two, nine, zero, four; Fireball: four)

0-2-5-6, Fireball: 1

(zero, two, five, six; Fireball: one)

09-34-36-43-45

(nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

