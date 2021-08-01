Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

0-2-5-6, Fireball: 1

(zero, two, five, six; Fireball: one)

