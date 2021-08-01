Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

01-07-29-33-40

(one, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

3-0-4, Fireball: 5

(three, zero, four; Fireball: five)

1-3-0, Fireball: 2

(one, three, zero; Fireball: two)

5-6-0-6, Fireball: 6

(five, six, zero, six; Fireball: six)

7-4-0-6, Fireball: 6

(seven, four, zero, six; Fireball: six)

23-29-34-40-41

(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

August 01, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

August 01, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

August 01, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 01, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

August 01, 2021 9:14 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

August 01, 2021 9:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service