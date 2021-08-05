Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
08-12-23-31-33-38, Extra Shot: 13
(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
15-18-35-36-42
(fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
1-4-9, Fireball:
(one, four, nine; Fireball: zero)
9-3-9, Fireball: 3
(nine, three, nine; Fireball: three)
7-6-4-5, Fireball: 6
(seven, six, four, five; Fireball: six)
2-0-9-0, Fireball: 5
(two, zero, nine, zero; Fireball: five)
26-27-29-33-35
(twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
