IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-04-06-10-36
(two, four, six, ten, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
5-9-6, Fireball: 9
(five, nine, six; Fireball: nine)
4-1-1, Fireball: 4
(four, one, one; Fireball: four)
2-5-3-4, Fireball: 2
(two, five, three, four; Fireball: two)
6-9-5-5, Fireball: 2
(six, nine, five, five; Fireball: two)
12-18-20-26-37
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
