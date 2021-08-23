Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:

9-1-5-3, Fireball: 1

(nine, one, five, three; Fireball: one)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Evening’ game

August 23, 2021 9:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

August 23, 2021 9:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

August 23, 2021 9:52 PM

Lottery

IL Lottery

August 23, 2021 9:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

August 23, 2021 9:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Three-Midday’ game

August 23, 2021 9:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service