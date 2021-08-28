Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
4-2-5-6, Fireball: 2
(four, two, five, six; Fireball: two)
