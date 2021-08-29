IL Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-19-28-36-38-39, Extra Shot: 19

(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

04-11-22-24-40

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

7-5-9, Fireball:

(seven, five, nine; Fireball: zero)

8-3-3, Fireball:

(eight, three, three; Fireball: zero)

4-3-6-4, Fireball: 7

(four, three, six, four; Fireball: seven)

02-07-10-38-39

(two, seven, ten, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

06-13-41-47-48, Powerball: 10

(six, thirteen, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

