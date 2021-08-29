Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-19-28-36-38-39, Extra Shot: 19
(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
04-11-22-24-40
(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
7-5-9, Fireball:
(seven, five, nine; Fireball: zero)
8-3-3, Fireball:
(eight, three, three; Fireball: zero)
4-3-6-4, Fireball: 7
(four, three, six, four; Fireball: seven)
02-07-10-38-39
(two, seven, ten, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
06-13-41-47-48, Powerball: 10
(six, thirteen, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
