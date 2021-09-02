Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-13-22-23-40-41, Extra Shot: 11
(two, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty, forty-one; Extra Shot: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
16-20-22-28-32
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
2-7-1, Fireball: 1
(two, seven, one; Fireball: one)
7-3-4, Fireball: 7
(seven, three, four; Fireball: seven)
4-0-2-4, Fireball: 2
(four, zero, two, four; Fireball: two)
02-36-39-42-45
(two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
Comments