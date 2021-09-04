Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
20-25-26-33-41
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
8-0-2, Fireball: 6
(eight, zero, two; Fireball: six)
8-1-3, Fireball: 2
(eight, one, three; Fireball: two)
9-5-0-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, five, zero, zero; Fireball: two)
8-9-5-6, Fireball: 4
(eight, nine, five, six; Fireball: four)
01-09-34-36-38
(one, nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
Comments