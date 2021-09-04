Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

4-5-9-3, Fireball: 4

(four, five, nine, three; Fireball: four)

