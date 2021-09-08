Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-15-21-41-44

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

8-0-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, zero, six; Fireball: three)

1-7-1, Fireball: 2

(one, seven, one; Fireball: two)

2-1-7-0, Fireball: 6

(two, one, seven, zero; Fireball: six)

0-2-9-3, Fireball: 4

(zero, two, nine, three; Fireball: four)

01-09-17-29-30

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $388 million

