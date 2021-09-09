Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
16-21-22-24-44
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
3-5-9, Fireball: 5
(three, five, nine; Fireball: five)
2-6-5, Fireball: 4
(two, six, five; Fireball: four)
4-7-7-2, Fireball: 5
(four, seven, seven, two; Fireball: five)
5-1-2-5, Fireball: 8
(five, one, two, five; Fireball: eight)
09-11-25-26-45
(nine, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
09-22-41-47-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Comments