Lottery

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

16-21-22-24-44

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

3-5-9, Fireball: 5

(three, five, nine; Fireball: five)

2-6-5, Fireball: 4

(two, six, five; Fireball: four)

4-7-7-2, Fireball: 5

(four, seven, seven, two; Fireball: five)

5-1-2-5, Fireball: 8

(five, one, two, five; Fireball: eight)

09-11-25-26-45

(nine, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $368 million

09-22-41-47-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

