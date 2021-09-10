Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-22-25-32-35
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
4-8-9, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)
2-9-2, Fireball: 7
(two, nine, two; Fireball: seven)
2-4-3-3, Fireball: 7
(two, four, three, three; Fireball: seven)
1-8-4-9, Fireball: 7
(one, eight, four, nine; Fireball: seven)
04-15-20-35-38
(four, fifteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-seven, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
