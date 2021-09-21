Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-22-23-26-42
(six, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
6-4-3, Fireball: 9
(six, four, three; Fireball: nine)
1-3-7, Fireball: 9
(one, three, seven; Fireball: nine)
4-8-7-9, Fireball: 1
(four, eight, seven, nine; Fireball: one)
8-7-8-8, Fireball: 9
(eight, seven, eight, eight; Fireball: nine)
08-22-31-35-37
(eight, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
