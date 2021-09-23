Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

1-2-6-1, Fireball: 9

(one, two, six, one; Fireball: nine)

