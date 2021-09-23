Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
1-2-6-1, Fireball: 9
(one, two, six, one; Fireball: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game.
Comments