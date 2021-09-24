Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

2-3-2-6, Fireball: 1

(two, three, two, six; Fireball: one)

