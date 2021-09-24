Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
2-3-2-6, Fireball: 1
(two, three, two, six; Fireball: one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game.
Comments