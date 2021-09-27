Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
29-37-39-43-46-49, Extra Shot: 9
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
10-19-25-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
7-4-3, Fireball: 9
4-8-0, Fireball: 1
8-1-4-8, Fireball:
5-9-3-8, Fireball: 2
10-14-15-32-35
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
