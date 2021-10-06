Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:

3-1-3-7, Fireball: 5

(three, one, three, seven; Fireball: five)

