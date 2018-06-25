Man dropped loaded handgun in IKEA sofa. Children found it in the cushions, Indiana police say

A customer was at IKEA in Fishers, Indiana when he sat down on one of the sofas on Monday afternoon, according to authorities in the Indianapolis suburb.
The man then got up and started walking — not realizing he had dropped his handgun, police said, WISH-TV reported. It had reportedly fallen out of his pants and into the cushions.
Some children then sat down on the sofa and found the weapon, authorities said, WISH-TV reported. That’s when a child, whose age wasn’t immediately known, picked it up and fired it, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Police say at least one shot was fired, the IndyStar reported. No one was hit by the bullet, police said, according to WCPO.
It’s unclear if the man legally owned the weapon, the news station reported. Under Indiana law, a license is required to carry a handgun, according to the Courier & Press. But that doesn’t mean guns can be taken anywhere. A license isn’t needed to carry a rifle or shotgun, according to the newspaper. And the law doesn’t specify if a gun has to be concealed in public.
IKEA reopened to customers about an hour after the incident, the IndyStar reported. While no one was arrested, information will be sent to prosecutors to determine whether charges will be filed in the incident, the news station said.
