Largest wildfire in California history still growing

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of Los Angeles has become the state’s largest blaze in recorded history. It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire. Noah Berger, File AP Photo