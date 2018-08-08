Video shows massacre suspect slouched, punching self in face

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A newly released transcript shows Florida school shooting suspect Cruz spat out “kill me” and then cursed as he sat alone in a sheriff’s interrogation room just hours after the massacre that left 17 dead. Prosecutors released a redacted transcript of Cruz’s post-shooting statement Monday afternoon, Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool, File) Wilfredo Lee AP