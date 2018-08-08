She embezzled $225,000 — to pay back the other company she stole from, police say

After embezzling $162,000 from a landscaping company, a Virginia woman got arrested again for how she tried to pay it off, police say.
That’s because the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says that 58-year-old Debra Jones embezzled about $225,000 from a company named Art and Sign FX — and admitted that she stole from that business to help pay off her debts to the first one, WRIC reported.
The arrests happened back in October, and Jones was just indicted Monday with one count of identity theft and nine counts of both embezzlement and forgery, according to Patch.com.
As reported by NBC12, she pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery and embezzlement in May for the $162,000 she stole from a company in Prince William.
She was arrested for that first crime on Oct. 4, 2017, police say, and was arrested six days later after the owner of Art and Sign FX called authorities and accused Jones of stealing $225,768. Police told The Free Lance Star that Jones wrote fraudulent checks to herself from the company.
Police say she also sent canceled checks with “large amounts” of money to the landscaping company, according to Patch.com.
In January, a New Jersey lawyer was found guilty of stealing $461,000 from the trust fund of a young boy whose father died in an accident. He was also accused of stealing about $1 million from four other clients, many of whom authorities say were vulnerable or dead.
