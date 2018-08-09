He tried to rescue a kitten stuck in a 25-foot deep ventilation shaft. Then he fell in

One “tiny kitty” who was stuck in a 25-feet ventilation shaft has sent a “thank you” to the man who fell down the shaft while trying to save the kitten.

In the thank you letter posted to Twitter by the Nebraska Humane Society, here’s what the cat wrapped in a blue towel had to “say”:

“Peter,

Thank you for helping me!

I’m sad that you got hurt. I hope

you make a speedy recovery!”

Love, Herald”

The letter came after a woman near the Omaha World-Herald building in Omaha, Nebraska heard a cat meowing, the newspaper reported. The meows were coming from below a steel grate that led to a large ventilation shaft.

That’s when a man who works for Collier’s International — the building manager — came to rescue this tiny black cat, the World-Herald reported. That man was Peter Nelson according to the newspaper.

But as he was trying to save the kitten, he fell down the 25-foot ventilation shaft, KETV reported.

“I think they were trying to lower a ladder down there ... and it sounds like the ladder may not have been stable yet and the employee and the ladder fell down into the hole,” Nebraska Humane Society field operations director Kelli Brown told the station.

That hole “resembles a concrete box,” the World-Herald reported, and is about 10 feet long and 8 feet wide.

“It’s a very deep hole,” Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Troy Brannen told KETV.

About 12 officers and firefighters used ropes and a ladder to rescue the man and cat , the World-Herald reported.

Once pulled out from the ventilation shaft, Nelson was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, KMTV reported.

The kitten, now named Herald, is with the Nebraska Humane Society, according to the society’s tweets.

Yesterday a good samaritan was injured trying to rescue a kitten from a ventilation shaft near the @OWHnews Building. NHS has the tiny kitty (now named Herald) and he wants to say thank you to the man for helping him! Herald hopes that he'll make a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/e819E6kcqd — Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) August 9, 2018