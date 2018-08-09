Police: College hoops coach threw punch killing NYC tourist

This photo from Nov. 28, 2017, shows Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from left, with the team and head coach Danny Manning, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Police say Jones threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride. He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, and charged with assault. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Chuck Burton AP