Evangelist seeks prayer for yoga-practicing Oregon governor

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks in Portland, Ore. The evangelist Franklin Graham recently asked thousands of people at an Oregon rally to pray for the state’s Democratic governor, saying she should be a Christian. Yoga and meditation suit Brown just fine, she told reporters Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, when asked if she follows a certain faith. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File) Don Ryan AP