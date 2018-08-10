AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — After three days of dramatic and sometimes salacious testimony in the trial of Paul Manafort, prosecutors returned to the nuts and bolts of their case against the former Trump campaign chairman as they sought to show he obtained millions of dollars in bank loans under false pretenses.
Attorneys for special counsel Robert Mueller also got a rare, and narrow, acknowledgment from U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III that he likely erred when he angrily confronted them a day earlier over whether he had allowed a witness to watch the trial.
The judge's comments and testimony about Manafort's loans came Thursday, during the eighth day of his trial, as prosecutors began presenting the bulk of their bank fraud case after spending days largely on tax evasion allegations. Prosecutors say they expect to rest their case Friday.
On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort's loan applications.
Melinda James, a Citizens Bank mortgage loan assistant, testified that Manafort told the bank that a New York City property would be used as a second residence, but she found it listed as a rental on a real estate website. That distinction matters because banks regard loans for rental, or investment, properties as riskier and may impose restrictions, including on how much money they're willing to lend.
___
Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — At a remote New Mexico outpost, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and others who came to the area with him last year were by local authorities' accounts "extremist of the Muslim belief" who trained youth to use fire arms and carry out future school shootings.
Yet for the 40-year-old's father, a Muslim cleric who leads a well-known New York City mosque, the son he knew before losing touch with him in the past year was not "radical." He may have been "high-strung," but the father never believed his son was extreme enough to kill anyone.
And the imam's two daughters — 38-year-old Hujrah Wahhaj and 35-year-old Subhannah Wahhaj, who had lived at the compound too — were the "sweetest kinds of people," he said. One was a public speaker, and the other a writer.
"This doesn't seem like them. We know them," their father Siraj Wahhaj, who shares a name with his son, said Thursday in New York. "Muslims all over the world, those who know him, they said this is strange."
The three siblings and two other adults have been charged with child abuse stemming from the alleged neglect of the 11 children found living on a squalid compound on the outskirts of tiny Amalia, New Mexico. All five are being jailed without bail in New Mexico.
___
Firefighters battle to curb wildfire before winds return
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Aircraft turned hillsides red with retardant as homeowners wet their houses with garden hoses in a battle to contain an arson wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people south of Los Angeles.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Thursday night for Orange and Riverside counties as a four-day-old fire carved its way along ridges and hillsides of the Cleveland National Forest.
Brown's proclamation said thousands of homes were threatened by the fire in the foothills above Lake Elsinore and nearby communities and ordered state agencies to help local governments.
Firefighters planned to work through the night to gain ground against the blaze before the expected Friday afternoon return of blustery winds that might drive the flames to new ferocity.
A resident of Holy Jim Canyon in the forest was scheduled for a court hearing Friday on charges that he deliberately set the fire.
___
Arbitrary arrests, abuse the new norm in Nicaragua
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The 21-year-old agricultural economics student, nearly two months pregnant, had hoped to escape Nicaragua with her boyfriend, but a police officer on a motorcycle blocked their path as they were getting into taxis with other students to go to a safe house.
Five police trucks loaded with masked and armed men dressed in civilian garb surrounded them. Uniformed officers began to search the students' backpacks. One pulled out a blue-and-white Nicaraguan flag.
"These are the terrorists who killed our fellow police," the officer shouted, using President Daniel Ortega's term for those who have protested against his government since mid-April.
The young couple and their friends joined the ranks of more than 2,000 people arrested in Nicaragua in nearly four months of unrest and official crackdown. At least 400 people are believed to still be held in jails, prisons and police stations across the country and some consider them to be political prisoners, according to the non-governmental Nicaraguan Human Rights Center.
Others are held for days or weeks incommunicado, brutally interrogated to give names and threatened with terrorism charges before being released without explanation as Ortega's government seeks to extinguish the resistance.
___
Saudi effort to punish Canada seems to have little effect
TORONTO (AP) — When Saudi Arabia ordered its citizens studying in Canada to abruptly leave the country it left institutions like Techno Canada in the lurch, forcing the small Toronto business school to scramble for new students in the middle of the summer.
But that doesn't mean the school's director wants his government to abandon its advocacy of civil rights in Saudi Arabia, which prompted the worst diplomatic rift in history between the two countries.
"I am very much with my government to stand up for human rights," the head of Techno Canada, Basu Mukherjee, said as he conceded the loss of Saudi students will hurt his bottom line. "It is going to be hard, but we will try our best to replace them."
Similar sentiments have been expressed in recent days across Canada as schools, hospitals and even some businesses largely shrug at Saudi Arabia's decision to punish the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over tweets supporting two jailed dissident bloggers.
In a sign that the Saudis may not have as much leverage over Canada as they thought, many in the country say they are less concerned about the effects on Canada of the diplomatic spat than they are concerned for the well-being of the 15,000 students who were told they cannot resume studies for the fall semester and 800 doctors and medical residents who must leave by Sept. 1.
___
Rebuilding mosques priority for devout on quake-hit Lombok
TANJUNG, Indonesia (AP) — On Indonesia's earthquake-devastated Lombok island, people are reeling as they mourn more than 300 dead and sleep in makeshift shelters, but foremost in the minds of some is rebuilding the collapsed mosques that were the heart of their communities.
Dozens of villagers in Tanjung district prayed in a field Friday in front of their former mosque and made plans for a replacement.
"We are very sad because our mosque we loved very much is now destroyed," said Sunarto, a worshipper, holding back tears. "Our imam, who is our leader, also died in the mosque."
The magnitude 7.0 quake on Sunday killed at least 319 people and damaged or destroyed nearly 68,000 homes. Some 270,000 people are homeless or otherwise displaced.
It also upended daily religious life, with 15 mosques collapsing and 50 musholla or prayer rooms damaged.
___
Tense calm, cease-fire follows another Hamas-Israel flare-up
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza's militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire Friday that ended two days of an intense flare-up in violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides.
Israel's military said that no rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel overnight and it conducted no airstrikes in Gaza against Hamas targets. Israel's government hasn't confirmed the truce.
Hamas' Al Aqsa TV channel reported late Thursday that the Egyptian-brokered deal has taken hold "on the basis of mutual calm." It was the third such truce in recent weeks.
However, the deal did not seem to address the deeper issues that have prevented the bitter enemies from reaching a longer cease-fire arrangement.
Gaza militants fired some 200 rockets at Israel and the Israeli military carried out a similar number of airstrikes in Gaza in this latest round of violence.
___
Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Thursday that he will remove himself from the further counting of votes while his Republican primary battle with Gov. Jeff Colyer hangs in the balance, describing it as a "symbolic" step in response to a public demand from Colyer.
The governor publicly accused Kobach, the state's top elections official, of giving county election officials information about the handling of yet-uncounted ballots "inconsistent with Kansas law." He demanded in a letter to Kobach that Kobach stop advising county officials and have the state's attorney general do it instead.
The close contest between the embattled governor and a conservative lightning rod took another acrimonious turn as Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies between their tallies and what Kobach's office reported on its website.
Kobach needled Colyer in a Fox Business network appearance Thursday evening, saying it would be "pointless" to remove himself from the process because the state's 105 counties handle the counting of ballots but he might do so just to make Colyer "feel good."
But a little more than an hour later, questioned on CNN, Kobach said: "I said, 'Of course, if he wants me to, I would," and he has said, 'OK, I do want you to,' so I will."
___
Women's group behind rebel memorials quietly battles on
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — On a glorious, late-spring day, Maya Little strode across the poplar-lined University of North Carolina quadrangle, past protesters and a uniformed officer. She stepped onto the base of the Confederate soldier statue that has stood there since 1913, and splashed it with a mixture of red ink and her own blood.
The 25-year-old doctoral candidate was sending a message to Chancellor Carol Folt that the monument — nicknamed "Silent Sam" — was an affront to black students like her, "the celebration of an army that fought for our ancestors' enslavement." But Little was also speaking to the group responsible for erecting this memorial to "the Lost Cause" — the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
"There is no Silent Sam without black blood, without violence towards black people," Little said recently as she sat in the statue's shadow, campus security guards hovering behind nearby trees and columns. "I would say all that blood is on their hands. And it will continue to be until they take a stand — until they ... make an effort to take these monuments down and to be a part of actual racial equality, racial justice."
But the Daughters had already made their position clear months before Little's protest and arrest. Last summer, in the wake of riots over the proposed removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, the group issued a rare public statement.
"We are grieved that certain hate groups have taken the Confederate flag and other symbols as their own," President General Patricia M. Bryson wrote following the Aug. 12 clashes that left one woman dead. But while Bryson insisted that the UDC condemns anyone who "promotes racial divisiveness or white supremacy," she argued that the Confederate ancestors honored by these memorials "were and are Americans."
___
Several games see players demonstrate during national anthem
Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games Thursday night.
In Philadelphia, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem, and defensive end Chris Long placed his arm around Jenkins' shoulder. Jenkins had stopped his demonstration last December.
Defensive end Michael Bennett walked out of the tunnel during the anthem and walked toward the bench while it played. It appeared all the Steelers stood.
"Everybody is waiting for what the league is going to do," Jenkins said. "We won't let it stop what we stand for. I was very encouraged last year with the direction and that obviously took a different turn.
"I think it's important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we're doing the right thing."
Comments