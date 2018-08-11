Turboprop stolen from Sea-Tac Airport crashes on Ketron Island in Pierce County

Flames rise from the scene on Ketron Island near Steilacoom where a turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport crashed Friday night.
By



Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

By ELAINE THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

August 11, 2018 12:08 AM

SEATAC, Wash.

An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests that the mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 and the crash occurred because the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The plane was chased by military aircraft, witnesses said.

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had “conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was sending a 45-foot vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air, Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West. The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration directed inquiries to local authorities.

