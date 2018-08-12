Football team tries to learn from Michigan State scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio addresses reporters during the team’s NCAA college football media day in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State can’t win enough football games this season to change the ugliness of the school’s recent past. The Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and lingering questions about the school’s football and basketball programs have put the university under a bad spotlight. This year’s football team is hoping that players have learned the right lessons. The players remind each other to make good choices and avoid stupid behavior. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, file) Al Goldis AP