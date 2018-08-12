A fight on the freeway left 1 man dead -- then a car ran over his killer, Calif. cops say

Two people are dead following a vehicle collision Sunday morning on Interstate 5 that led to a fight between the two drivers.
The vehicles stuck each other in the northbound lanes of I-5 in Sacramento, Calif., around 3:44 a.m., according to Mike Zerfas, California Highway Patrol public information officer.
The two drivers, both male, then drove farther north on the freeway, stopped near Del Paso Road, exited their vehicles and began to fight, Zerfas said. One of the drivers was killed in the fight after suffering what appears to be blunt force trauma. Then the second driver, walking north on the freeway, was struck and killed by a passing motorist.
“It escalated from a traffic collision to a fight to a homicide,” said Zerfas.
CHP investigators arrived on the scene immediately. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to CalTrans, I-5 North is closed in Natomas near Del Paso Boulevard due to the incident. The freeway is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. For now, vehicles are being detoured off I-5 at Arena Boulevard.
