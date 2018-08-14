Drunk driver also had ‘every possible kind of drug’ in his system, Spanish police say

A drunk driver in the Spanish city of Carcastillo had taken a lot more than just a couple of drinks, police say.
Authorities told the Europa Press that police were told it appeared the driver of one car was drunk on Saturday evening — and responding officers pulled over the vehicle to find four men and two women, between the ages of 26 and 29, crammed inside the car.
Along with failing his breathalyzer test, the driver was found to have “every possible kind of drug” in his system after taking a drug test, police told EuroNews. That includes cocaine, opiates, amphetamines/methamphetamine and marijuana.
Police impounded the man’s car, and also took 12 points off his driver’s license fined him 2,000 euros, according to EuropaPress.
In Maryland, a 22-year-old was trying to take his driver’s test — but couldn’t take the test because of the “almost a pound of pot” he had in his car, police say. Reginald Wooding Jr. was at the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie, Maryland on August 6 when a test examiner noticed a pungent smell of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle.
That test examiner alerted authorities, who searched Wooding’s car and also found a .9mm Glock and $15,000, according to police.
And in June, police say 23-year-old Anthony Clark was high on psychedelic drugs when he took officers on a wild chase in Jackson County, Oregon. Clark, who stole a car, later said he thought he was in a realistic game of “Grand Theft Auto,” police say.
