He shot himself during a traffic stop, cops say. Then they found a body in his trunk

After Maine police officers stopped an “erratic” driver, he reportedly shot and killed himself before officers discovered a woman’s body inside his trunk.
A state trooper pulled over 34-year-old Gyrth Rutan, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on a road in Gardiner, Maine on Aug. 9, WGME reports.
A Facebook post from Maine State Police says he was stopped that evening after they received a report of erratic driving. Rutan “immediately got out of the vehicle and shot himself resulting in his death,” the post states.
When authorities searched Rutan’s vehicle, they say they found the woman’s body. The body was identified as 28-year-old Maddilyn Burgess, according to the Telegram & Gazette.
The Worcester district attorney’s office told the paper the deaths were ruled murder-suicide, adding Burgess died of blunt force injuries.
Massachusetts and Maine police detectives searched Rutan’s home and say they found “evidence of a crime scene,” the Kennebec Journal reports.
Rutan’s relationship with Burgess, also of Sturbridge, could not be determined Monday and the district attorney’s office declined commenting on how they were acquainted, according to the Kennebec Journal.
“It’s not clear why Rutan drove to Maine, but police said he has family in the state and his Facebook page indicates that he grew up in Brewster,” television station NBC10 Boston reports.
Authorities continue to investigate Burgess’ death.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
