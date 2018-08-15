Ramen thief escapes with $100,000 worth of illicit noodles, Georgia cops say

If you’re a college student stocking up your dorm room this fall, you might want to stay away from any sketchy-looking folks selling ramen: those noodles could be illicit.
Police in Fayette County, Ga., say someone made off with nearly $100,000 in packages of the savory snacks sometime in July or August, The Citizen reported. Now they have no idea where the missing noodles may have gone.
Police say someone parked their 53-foot truck and trailer at a Fayette County Chevron with permission from the owner and locked it up on July 25, Fox 5 reported.
When that person came back, the truck, and the $98,000 worth of noodles inside, had vanished, WXIA reported.
But how many noodles make up $100,000 worth of noodles?
We don’t know what particular brand of ramen was in the truck or what they cost in a store. But we can estimate.
A case of 24 packs of ramen costs a little less than $12 at Walmart. Doing the math, that would mean the truck could have been carrying more than 8,100 cases of ramen noodles — or nearly 200,000 individual packs.
Some people saw a bit of humor in the great noodle theft.
Keep an eye out: the trailer is white and has the license plate tag 202643A and the trailer number 20152059, according to WXIA.
Comments