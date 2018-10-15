People love how this marching band ‘flossed’ during halftime. What does that mean?

Ohio State University’s marching band is known for its intricate performances, like spelling the name “Ohio” in cursive script on the field before every home game. Often, they perform tributes to movies or video games, creating iconic characters with their bodies on the field.
On Saturday, they flossed. And people loved it.
It was Ohio State versus Minnesota, and the halftime theme was called “Dance, Dance, Dance,” according to the school.
The band started off by spelling “DANCE” across the field, then morphed into three stick figures. Then they “flossed” — thrusting their “hips” left and right and threading their “arms” between their bodies.
It’s really best to see it for yourself.
But what is “flossing,” and why do people love it so much?
The simple answer is that it’s a dance, the latest tongue-in-cheek viral craze to sweep the nation after the Harlem Shake or the dab. It’s called flossing because the move looks like you’re “flossing” between your body with your arms.
It sometimes has another name — the “backpack dance,” or “backpack kid dance.” The name traces back to a Katy Perry performance on Saturday Night Live in 2017, when then-15-year-old Russell Horning stunned the audience with his hyper-fast flossing.
Horning said he posted a video of himself “flossing” on Instagram, where it suddenly became wildly popular, according to Complex.
“I had 300 followers and the video had 30 views,” he said, according to the site. “Then I was sitting at my friend’s house and got a notification on Instagram saying, ‘You’ve been tagged in another account.’ And I looked and a guy with 700,000 followers had reposted the video and tagged me. I was getting thousands and thousands of followers.”
The craze kicked into high gear when it was included as an emote (a kind of pose or action you can make your character do) in the smash hit video game Fortnite, according to LADBible. Players can use the dance, or others like it, to taunt players or just to be wacky during matches
Flossing wasn’t the only part of Ohio State’s performance — the band performed a tribute to Michael Jackson by forming his hat and gloves, and tipped their hat to “Footloose” and “Uptown Funk” with other formations. But it was the flossing that really won the day for people online.
