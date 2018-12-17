Expert: California man convicted in terror case no extremist

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2009 file photo, Marc Sageman, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Sageman, a former CIA employee who studies terror networks, says Amer Alhaggagi, a California man convicted of attempting to support the Islamic State does not have the attributes of an Islamic extremist. Sageman described Alhaggagi at a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, as an Internet troll who talked about making bombs and conducting terror attacks in the San Francisco Bay Area, but was a coward who took little action. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo