Jealous girlfriend knifed her boyfriend after finding his flirty texts, Ark. cops say

Her boyfriend was asleep when she found them, Priscilla Marie Pye told police in Conway, Arkansas.
But what she did after finding the “flirtatious messages” on her boyfriend’s phone, according to her arrest warrant affidavit, is now a matter for the Faulkner County courts to decide.
Pye was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony domestic battery, after police were called to the home she shares with her boyfriend on Angus Street, according to jail records.
Her boyfriend says she knifed him — she says they argued, but it never got that heated.
The 45-year-old boyfriend called 911 and told the dispatcher that “his girlfriend had cut him with a knife after looking through his phone,” officers wrote in the affidavit. He goes on to accuse Pye of grabbing a knife, three to four inches long, from the kitchen and waving it at him — and knicking him in the hand in the ensuing chaos.
Police say his wound was one inch long, on his middle finger. It was bleeding at the time police arrived, according to the affidavit. One of the officers’ reports in the affidavit says that investigators noticed several blood drops in the kitchen and outside the home.
Pye admitted to police that she was upset when she saw what police described as “flirtatious messages” on his phone, the affidavit continues, but she denied ever picking up a knife. Her boyfriend had trouble describing the knife handle, it said, and investigators never found the specific knife he described through the course of the investigation.
“Pye stated that she just pushed [her boyfriend], and never sliced him,” the affidavit reads.
She told police she threw a glass statue during the argument that left their driveway littered with broken shards, the affidavit states — and that maybe he cut his hand on one of the broken pieces of glass.
The boyfriend was taken to a hospital and was arrested upon his release, the Log Cabin Democrat reported, because he had an open warrant out of neighboring White County.
