Defense Secretary Mattis to leave administration in February, Trump tweets

By Jared Gilmour

December 20, 2018 04:36 PM

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not shown, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill, Dec. 13, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not shown, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill, Dec. 13, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to give House members a classified security briefing, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not shown, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill, Dec. 13, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP

President Donald Trump said in a Tweet on Thursday afternoon that General Jim Mattis, his secretary of defense, will be retiring at the end of February.

Mattis has been on the job since the beginning of the Trump administration. He was one of several generals to join the administration early on, many of whom have already left or announced plans to leave, including General Michael Flynn and General John Kelly, who most recently served as White House chief of staff.

“During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up Tweet, Trump praised Mattis’ ability to push American allies.

“General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations,” Trump wrote.

Trump said he will announce his new pick for defense secretary “shortly.”



