AP PHOTOS: Search for victims amid rubble left by tsunami

In this Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, photo, people inspect the damaged at a tsunami-ravaged village in Sumur, Indonesia. The tsunami that hit the coasts of Indonesian islands along the Sunda Strait was not big but it was destructive. The waves smashed onto beaches in the darkness Saturday night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. Fauzy Chaniago AP Photo