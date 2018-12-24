Hundreds of surfers in Santa suits ride waves in Florida

On Christmas Eve in 2009 George Trosset went surfing behind his house in Cocoa Beach in a Santa suit with his son and daughter-in-law. A photo made the local paper and next year some friends joined him in Santa suits of their own. Every year the event got bigger. This year thousands showed up in downtown Cocoa Beach for the annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas event with hundreds of surfing Santas taking to the waves. The event now raises money for the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life. The weather was perfect Florida weather Monday morning with temperatures in the high 60's, unfortunately there were very small waves for the event. Florida Today via AP Malcolm Denemark