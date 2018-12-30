Missouri man could face death penalty for killing family

This undated photo provided by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office shows suspect Richard Darren Emery. The St. Louis-area man shot his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in the home they all shared, authorities said Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Prosecutors filed 15 charges against Emery of St. Charles, Missouri, including first-degree murder, assault and attempted robbery. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office