Woman visiting mother’s grave Christmas Day robbed at gunpoint, cops say

A woman visiting her mother’s grave on Christmas Day was robbed at gunpoint inside the Tennessee cemetery, the Memphis Police Department reported on Facebook.
Police are searching for the suspect who used “a black semi-automatic handgun” to threaten the woman, per the Facebook post.
The robbery occurred before 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, which was described as historic by WMC.
When the suspect learned the woman did not have any money on her, he took her car keys and cellphone, the police reported in the post.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
After going through her car and purse, the suspect stole the woman’s “wallet containing credit and debit cards, a make up bag, and $10 in cash,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Before leaving the cemetery, the suspect returned the woman’s car keys and cellphone, police reported on Facebook.
The suspect, who police described as a 5-foot-6 black male with a slim build, approximately 18-years old, was captured on surveillance photos, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit an online tip.
Comments