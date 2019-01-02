US Catholic bishops to pray over clergy sexual abuse scandal

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks during a news conference in Springfield, Ill. U.S. Catholic bishops will gather starting Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for a weeklong retreat at a seminary near Chicago. It's a prelude to a gathering of bishops from all over the world in February for an unprecedented summit on clergy sex abuse at the Vatican. The hosting archbishop, Cupich, was Pope Francis' first major U.S. appointment and he's also been hand-picked by the pope to help organize the Vatican summit. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Rich Saal