Man attacked clerk with banana during New Year’s rampage, Iowa cops say

An Iowa man spent part of New Year’s Day in jail after a banana attack on a convenience store clerk.

Police said Rogelio Tapia attacked a female clerk with the fruit at a QuikTrip in Des Moines around 3 a.m. and chased the clerk through the convenience store, Patch reports.

Witnesses told police Tapia tossed the banana and items at the clerk, leaving behind about $1,000 in damage, KCCI reports. Police said that, before the attack, the clerk had been attempting to step in on a “domestic situation” involving Tapia.

Officers in Des Moines responded to more than 270 calls the night of New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, the department said in a Facebook post — including the banana call.

“The banana assault really happened…,” Des Moines police wrote on the social media site.

The department’s Facebook post about the fruity allegations has been shared more than 200 times since it was posted New Year’s Day.

“Did the suspect split before you got there?” one commenter asked.

Tapia, 29, faces charges of assault, criminal mischief and interference with official acts, according to online Polk County jail records.

Tapia was released from jail just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, records said.